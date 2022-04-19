BLM issues notice for oil and gas lease sale in Nye County

RENO — Following an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, the Bureau of Land Management Nevada State Office on Monday issued a final Environmental Assessment and sale notice for a June 14, 2022, oil and gas lease sale.

The BLM is applying a first-ever increased royalty rate of 18.75% for the leases sold in the current competitive lease sales, in keeping with rates charged by states and private landowners.

The BLM Nevada State Office will move forward with Alternative B, as analyzed in the environmental assessment, by offering five parcels totaling 2,560 acres in Nye County on public lands managed by the Battle Mountain District Office.

The posting of the sale notice initiates a 30-day public protest period that ends on May 18, 2022. Protests may be filed either by hand delivery, by telefax or mailed in hardcopy form. You may NOT file a protest by electronic mail. A protest filed by fax must be sent to 775-861-6606.

“We will dismiss a protest sent to a fax number other than the fax number identified or a protest filed by electronic mail,” stated BLM. All protests must be received by 4 p.m. on May 18, 2022.

Links to the environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale, and proposed lease stipulations are available online at the BLM ePlanning website.

