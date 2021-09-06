BLM proposes huge horse corral near Winnemucca

RENO – Public comments are being sought on a plan for a 100-acre wild horse corral north of Winnemucca that would be used for short-term holding of up to 4,000 wild horses and burros before they are sent off to other pastures or put up for adoption.

The holding facility in Paradise Valley would contract with JS Livestock for the off-range corral.

“The facility will be staffed by contract personnel and overseen by BLM Nevada State Office staff with the knowledge, skills, and ability to handle wild horses and burros and provide appropriate veterinary care safely and humanely,” stated a BLM release.

The facility would be on private land near the intersection of Miller and Poleline roads.

Comments will be accepted until Sept. 17.

The site was selected after the BLM solicited proposals in the fall of 2020. In explaining the need for more corrals, the BLM stated that “wild horses and burros have virtually no natural predators that can control growth of herd size. These rapidly growing herds and the stress they place on public lands requires BLM to remove more animals from the range than the agency can immediately place into private care.”

