BLM proposes huge horse corral near Winnemucca

RENO – Public comments are being sought on a plan for a 100-acre wild horse corral north of Winnemucca that would be used for short-term holding of up to 4,000 wild horses and burros before they are sent off to other pastures or put up for adoption.
The holding facility in Paradise Valley would contract with JS Livestock for the off-range corral.
“The facility will be staffed by contract personnel and overseen by BLM Nevada State Office staff with the knowledge, skills, and ability to handle wild horses and burros and provide appropriate veterinary care safely and humanely,” stated a BLM release.
The facility would be on private land near the intersection of Miller and Poleline roads.
Comments will be accepted until Sept. 17.
The site was selected after the BLM solicited proposals in the fall of 2020. In explaining the need for more corrals, the BLM stated that “wild horses and burros have virtually no natural predators that can control growth of herd size. These rapidly growing herds and the stress they place on public lands requires BLM to remove more animals from the range than the agency can immediately place into private care.”
As of March 2021 there were an estimated 86,189 wild horses and burros on the range in western states, and about 50,000 in short- and long-term holding facilities. Three other corrals were approved last year in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah to hold a total of 8,000 animals.
According to the Paradise Valley preliminary environmental assessment, 100 acres of existing alfalfa fields would be cleared for 40 pens, each 250 by 300 feet.
“All pens would be cleaned a minimum of twice per year and up to four times per year to remove excess manure or more often when warranted …” states the document.
Animals would be fed daily with grass/alfalfa hay and each pen would have a trough with water source capable of supplying a minimum of 16 gallons of clean water per animal per day.
Dead animals would be recorded and disposed of at the Humboldt County regional landfill in Winnemucca.
The environmental assessment can be viewed at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015489/570
Comments and concerns may be emailed to wfoweb@blm.gov with “Winnemucca ORC” in the subject line or sent in writing to the BLM Humboldt River Field Office, ATTN: Off Range Corral Project, C/O BLM Nevada, 5100 E. Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca NV 89445. Hardcopies of the EA are available upon request from the BLM Winnemucca District Office.