BLM seeks bids for off-range corrals in the West

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- In support of the Bureau of Land Management’s mission to sustainably manage wild horses and burros, the agency announced it is seeking contractors to provide corral space for excess animals gathered from public rangelands in the West.

The BLM will award contracts to facilities in the states of Idaho, Nevada and Utah that can accommodate 500 to 10,000 wild horses and burros in safe, humane conditions. Corrals will serve as short-term holding and preparation facilities for animals to be transferred to off-range pastures or adoption and sale locations throughout the country.

The BLM removes animals from the range to control the size of herds, which double in population every four years because wild horses and burros have virtually no natural predators that can control growth. These rapidly growing herds and the stress they place on the land requires BLM to remove more animals from the range than the agency can immediately place into private care.

Off-range care facilities provide needed capacity to hold these excess animals, while providing veterinary care and preparing them for adoption. They provide key support for BLM’s mission of maintaining healthy wild horse and burro herds on healthy rangelands.