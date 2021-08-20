Board of Health votes to mandate COVID vaccine for Nevada college students

The discussion as to whether to require a vaccine for students has become increasingly volatile through the summer, as the rapid rise in cases spurred by a mix of relatively low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading Delta variant has clashed against the messages of vaccine opponents.

As the meeting’s live chat began filling with anti-vaccine or anti-mandate commenters, some members of the board defended the medical and scientific processes that produced the COVID vaccines.

That includes board member Trudy Larson, a medical doctor, former dean of the UNR School of Community Health Sciences and a member of the governor’s medical advisory team, who challenged the notion that the vaccines were “still experimental.”

“This vaccine has undergone every single safety and effectiveness study that is required for licensure, it had over 60,000 people participate in the trials — which is more than any vaccine we've seen in recent time — and it passed all of them,” Larson said. “This is one of the safest vaccines that has ever been produced. It is highly effective, and it's still highly effective.”

