City OKs $2.3 million bid for Spruce Road reconstruction

ELKO – Preliminary work is underway as the City of Elko prepares to reconstruct Spruce Road.

The street north of Interstate 80 connects residential areas in the heart of the city with its busiest shopping zone on Mountain City Highway.

“That road has had that rutting behind Kmart literally since I moved here five years ago,” Public Works Director Dennis Strickland told the Elko City Council this week. “It’ll be nice to get this thing rehabilitated and have the pedestrian connectivity on the north side of the road.”

The council approved a $2.34 million bid from Q&D Construction of Reno. The company outbid Granite Construction of Elko by about $70,000.

“We’ve got a project within budget,” Strickland said. “We’ll still have to account for quality control and quality assurance.” He said a portion of the cost is for water that will be covered by the water department budget. Sidewalks added $48,000.

The road will be resurfaced from North Fifth Street to Mountain City Highway.

City crews were busy this week tying in a city well to the storm drain structure down toward North Fifth Street from near Meadow Ridge Drive.

Spruce is the only full-scale street reconstruction project approved this year by the city council, which also voted to apply micro slurry on 11.36 miles of city streets and The Terrace senior center parking lot.

In outlining the Spruce project last spring, city officials said it was estimated to cost $1.6 million. At that time, Strickland told the council there is a need for $42 million worth of street projects on a wish list.

Other projects on the City’s 2022 street inventory include:

--- Surface reconstruction on one block of Fourth Street, from Silver to River street.

--- Overlay of 2,160 feet on Delaware Avenue, from Ruby Vista Drive to Statice Street.

--- Extensive patching on Fifth Street from Chris Avenue to Brookwood Drive; on College Parkway from the Interstate 80 underpass to Elm Street; and Jennings Way from Sagecrest Drive to Celtic Way.

