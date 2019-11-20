Clark County Education Association launches campaign to raise taxes for school funding

The Clark County Education Association is increasing members’ dues to fund a new campaign that aims to dramatically boost overall state funding and lower class sizes.

Union leaders announced the so-called Strategic Horizon campaign Saturday during a meeting, where members “overwhelmingly approved” the move, CCEA’s executive director, John Vellardita, said on the organization’s podcast. The $9 per month increase to educators’ union fees would go directly toward the campaign.

The campaign seeks to find $1 billion or more in state funding for public education, possibly through one or more initiative petitions to raise taxes, Vellardita said in an interview. The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the union’s plans.

The union hasn’t decided what tax revenue streams it would target, but Vellardita said it would be ones that could produce the hefty sum as well as garner public support. Once the revenue streams are identified, the union plans to file the initiative with the secretary of state’s office and begin collecting the needed signatures early next year to qualify it for the 2022 ballot, he said.

Vellardita said the timeline also allows for discussion during the 2021 legislative session. The union wants to work with Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leadership on the issue.