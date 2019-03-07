GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Another county in Colorado has become a so-called "Second Amendment sanctuary county."
The Board of Weld County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday opposing a bill in the state Legislature that would allow family or law enforcement to petition a judge to remove firearms from someone who is deemed dangerous to themselves or others.
Through the resolution, the commissioners said they would not put money toward building a storage facility for weapons seized by law enforcement. Additionally, the commissioners said they will support Sheriff Steve Reams if he decides not to enforce the bill if it becomes a law.
The commissioners cited a desire to protect constitutional rights for their action.
Fremont and Custer counties have approved resolutions similar to Weld County's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.