Try 3 months for $3
News of the West

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Another county in Colorado has become a so-called "Second Amendment sanctuary county."

The Board of Weld County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday opposing a bill in the state Legislature that would allow family or law enforcement to petition a judge to remove firearms from someone who is deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Through the resolution, the commissioners said they would not put money toward building a storage facility for weapons seized by law enforcement. Additionally, the commissioners said they will support Sheriff Steve Reams if he decides not to enforce the bill if it becomes a law.

The commissioners cited a desire to protect constitutional rights for their action.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fremont and Custer counties have approved resolutions similar to Weld County's.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments