Communities In Schools of Nevada recognized by Nevada Association of School Boards

LAS VEGAS – Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization with affiliate offices in in the Clark, Elko, Humboldt and Washoe County school districts, has been recognized by Nevada Association of School Boards (NASB) for its outstanding contribution to public education and its positive impact on overall student achievement statewide.

CEO and state director Tami Hance-Lehr is the recipient of NASB’s Executive Director’s Award presented during an awards dinner and ceremony on 13 at Lake Tahoe.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the Executive Director’s Award from Nevada Association of School Boards, but mostly, I am so proud of the commitment and dedication put forth by CIS’ hardworking staff across our three affiliates in Nevada,” said Hance-Lehr.

“Through the watchful lens of our team which includes site coordinators who work in 81 schools statewide, and with the support of our wonderful community partners, we are able to find solutions to overcoming challenges faced by our students. These past few years have been a whirlwind of both trials and triumphs. I dedicate this award to everyone who continues to have the ‘whatever it takes’ mentality, ultimately helping our students realize their true potential.”

CIS places full-time site coordinators in schools across four rural and urban school districts statewide to serve over 75,000 Nevada students at 81 high-need schools. The overwhelming majority of those students come from low-income families, qualifying for free or reduced lunch. These students are identified as being highly vulnerable to dropping out and are disproportionately impacted by conditions such as hunger, homelessness, emotional trauma and lack of access to basic healthcare, to name a few.

CIS site coordinators build one-on-one relationships with their case-managed students and identify their needs – from food, housing, medical, dental, counseling and beyond – tapping into a network of more than 100 community partners to meet those needs that remove barriers to learning. The work of CIS is critical given that Nevada ranks 45th in the nation for education, a statistic that should alarm all Nevadans. CIS’ long-term vision is for every child enrolled in a Title I School to have access to a site coordinator and an Integrated Systems Support.

For more information on CIS of Nevada, visit http://cisnevada.org/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0