Complaint: Higher ed chancellor alleges hostility, abuse of power from top regents

A spokesperson for the chancellor’s office also declined to comment, adding that the system “does not comment on personnel matters.”

Sources also confirmed that NSHE General Counsel Joe Reynolds retained an outside firm, Las Vegas-based Kamer Zucker Abbott, to conduct a third-party investigation. An email inquiry sent to a lawyer for the firm, Scott Abbott, was not answered, and a voice message left with the firm’s front office was also not returned.

The NSHE Board of Regents handbook lays out general policies against sexual and workplace harassment, which details a complaint and investigatory processes to follow in cases of alleged harassment. It’s unclear how those policies may be interpreted in this case, given that regents are elected to their position.

The system last hired Kamer Zucker Abbott in the midst of a March 2018 dispute over an agreement that would have tied a $14 million philanthropic gift for the fledgling UNLV Medical School to the guaranteed employment of then-UNLV President Len Jessup through the end of 2022.

In an assessment of that agreement, the firm said at the time that the deal was “extremely troubling” and raised “serious questions” over Jessup’s ethics.