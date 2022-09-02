Cortez Masto and Sisolak hold slim leads, are losing Hispanic support, AARP poll finds

In Nevada’s high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto hold narrow leads over their Republican challengers, according to a new AARP-commissioned poll focused on older and Hispanic voters and shared with The Nevada Independent.

In the Senate race, Cortez Masto leads Republican nominee and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt by less than 4 points (44 percent to 40 percent) — within the poll’s margin of error. In the gubernatorial race, Sisolak holds a 3-point lead over Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (41 percent to 38 percent).

Despite those slim leads, the poll revealed shrinking margins of support from Hispanic voters for both Cortez Masto and Sisolak, who both relied heavily on the state’s Democratic-leaning Latino voting bloc during their most recent electoral wins.

Polling was conducted by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research between Aug. 16-24 on behalf of AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit representing Americans 50 and older. Pollsters interviewed 1,332 likely Nevada voters, including an oversample of 550 likely voters over the age of 50 and an additional oversample of 282 Hispanic voters over the age of 50. Results for the entire sample were weighted to reflect the state’s electoral demographics.

Pollsters Tony Fabrizio, who conducted polling for former President Donald Trump in 2016, and Matt Hogan with Impact Research, who has polled for Democratic presidential nominees in the past four election cycles, highlighted the significance of those oversampled groups, given the key role Hispanic voters have played in recent Nevada elections.

“We're basically seeing, nationally, Latino voters moving away from Democrats,” Hogan said. “We saw it from 2018 to 2020, and we've seen it continue from 2020 to now … We're seeing the trend here in Nevada.”

The 50-plus voting bloc oversampled in the poll is also crucial in Nevada elections, with voters in the group typically making up more than half of the state’s electors.

Fabrizio predicted that if the election were held today, Sisolak and Cortez Masto would both lose — owing to their underwater favorability, a Republican lean among undecided voters, and unfavorable national conditions including persistent inflation and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity. Hogan, on the other hand, said the “story of this poll” was that the Democratic incumbents are “overcoming that challenging … political environment” and keeping the race close.

One thing the pollsters, who work on opposite sides of the political spectrum, agreed on?

“This is going to be a barnburner all the way to the end,” Fabrizio said.

Interviews for the poll were conducted via landline, cell phone and SMS-to-web, and offered in English and Spanish. The poll has a 4.4 percent margin of error.