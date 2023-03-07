WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has re-introduced her legislation to expand protections in Nevada’s Ruby Mountains.

The proposal, first introduced in 2019 and again in 2021, would prohibit oil and gas development in the range 20 miles southeast of Elko.

“Thousands of Nevadans and tourists enjoy hiking, biking, fishing, and skiing in the Ruby Mountains each year, and my legislation would ensure that these public lands aren’t disrupted by speculative and unproductive oil and gas development,” she said. “I’ll keep working to support our outdoor recreation economy and protect Nevada’s public lands for generations to come.”

Te-Moak Tribal Chairman Joseph Holley supports the legislation.

“The Shoshone people have used these mountains to live, pray and travel. For many years we have been fighting to protect these areas," he said. "People forget the Treaty of Ruby Valley and what the Shoshone boundaries are. With much gratitude I would like to thank Senator Cortez Masto for hearing our ancestors and our people to protect this area.”

Hunters and anglers in the region also praised the senator.

“Senator Cortez Masto's commitment to the Rubies and the people that love this place has been unwavering,” said Pam Harrington, Nevada field coordinator for Trout Unlimited. “The senator has worked for years to protect the Ruby Mountains and Ruby Lakes Wildlife Refuge from speculative oil and gas leasing. We stand behind her as she reintroduces the Ruby Mountains Protection Act in the 118th Congress.”

Bryce Pollock, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Nevada chapter policy co-chair, said the Act would remove the threat of habitat fragmentation while maintaining multiple use.

“Sportsmen and women applaud this legislation that would conserve critical habitat in the migratory corridor for Nevada’s largest mule deer herd as well as streams and lakes populated by Lahontan cutthroat trout," he said.

“Hunters and anglers thank Senator Cortez Masto for conserving this gem of Nevada public lands that provides not only one of the state’s most important big-game migration corridors for its largest mule deer herd but is also home to many other iconic fish and wildlife species, including Lahontan cutthroat trout,” said Carl Erquiaga, Nevada field representative with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

The Ruby Mountains Protection Act would withdraw approximately 450,000 acres of National Forest System district land, comprising the Ruby Mountain Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, from any eligibility for oil and gas leasing. The bill will also expand protection to the 39,926-acre Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge, which is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

This legislation also prevents any future land or interest in land acquired by the United States for inclusion in the these areas from being used for oil and gas leasing. The Ruby Mountains Protection Act would not affect any recreational use of these pristine lands, including for hunting, hiking and fishing.

Cortez Masto has been involved in passing other public lands legislation, including the Great American Outdoors Act and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

She also introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to restore Lake Tahoe, and delivered critical funding to protect Lake Tahoe in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.