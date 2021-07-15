Cortez Masto: Critical minerals added to infrastructure package

“Right now, critical minerals like lithium and cobalt mined in Nevada are largely shipped overseas for processing and manufacturing purposes, but this measure will help Nevada expand its industry and create more jobs in the processing and recycling sectors,” the senator’s office stated Wednesday.

“Any legislation to address our infrastructure must help us confront the urgent crises facing Nevadans, from drought and water issues to wildfires. I have worked to ensure that this bipartisan infrastructure legislation includes vital investments to help us create jobs and prepare our state for the future,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m pleased to announce that my legislation to combat drought and protect billions of gallons of water for Nevada is included in this legislation, as well as my bills to help create jobs in our critical mineral industry and in renewable energy.”