Cortez Masto: Critical minerals added to infrastructure package

Bipartisan legislation to invest in a domestic critical mineral supply chain will be included in a proposed infrastructure package sought by President Joe Biden, according to U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
“Right now, critical minerals like lithium and cobalt mined in Nevada are largely shipped overseas for processing and manufacturing purposes, but this measure will help Nevada expand its industry and create more jobs in the processing and recycling sectors,” the senator’s office stated Wednesday.
The infrastructure package also includes Cortez Masto’s legislation to combat drought and protect Nevada’s water supply, including Lake Mead.
Cortez Masto also authored an amendment securing $10 million for wildfire detection equipment -- including for projects like Lake Tahoe’s successful ALERTWildfire camera network -- and $3.4 billion dollars for wildfire risk reduction activities.
“Any legislation to address our infrastructure must help us confront the urgent crises facing Nevadans, from drought and water issues to wildfires. I have worked to ensure that this bipartisan infrastructure legislation includes vital investments to help us create jobs and prepare our state for the future,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m pleased to announce that my legislation to combat drought and protect billions of gallons of water for Nevada is included in this legislation, as well as my bills to help create jobs in our critical mineral industry and in renewable energy.”
The new infrastructure package will now also include Cortez Masto’s Renew America’s Schools and Connected Rural Schools Acts, which would help upgrade schools, make them more energy efficient, and help close the digital divide for rural students.
The package also includes over $6 billion in funding Cortez Masto advocated for to promote battery manufacturing and recycling projects across the U.S. In addition, Cortez Masto secured passage of her provision to create new jobs by allowing former hard rock mining sites to be used for innovative solar and other renewable energy projects.
All of the provisions have cleared a key committee hurdle and will be included in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee’s infrastructure package, which will now go before the full Senate as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.
Politico.com reported Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will force a vote next Wednesday on advancing the bipartisan infrastructure package, “a hardball tactic” aimed at moving President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda forward before the August recess.