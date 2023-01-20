Cortez Masto secures funds for Elko

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., announced that Nevada will receive $53 million she secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to help the state reduce wildfire risk. In Nevada, these funds will invest in high-risk communities and improve fuels management along approximately 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts.

“I’ve fought for historic funding to combat wildfires and reduce the risk they pose to residents and business owners,” said Cortez Masto. “These resources will help reduce dangerous overgrowth that fuels wildfires, invest in projects that prioritize Nevadans’ safety, and protect businesses across the state.”

Cortez Masto secured billions for the Department of the Interior to support wildfire risk reduction, including $8 billion for wildfire prevention, suppression, and restoration activities and $10 million for wildfire detection equipment.

Following her work to secure and implement provisions in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, all federal wildland firefighters, including many working throughout Nevada, will see a significant pay raise through 2023. In 2021, Cortez Masto introduced the Western Wildfire Support Act, which would allow communities across Nevada and the Western U.S. to invest in training, equipment, and funding to combat wild and rangeland fires.

Cortez Masto has also prioritized efforts to provide federal agencies with the resources they need to hire and retain vital firefighters year round.