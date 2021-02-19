Cortez Masto to lead public lands, mining Senate subcommittee

According to the Nevada Mining Association, mining accounted for $3.3 billion of the state's gross domestic product in 2019. Mining directly employs more than 12,000 people, according to state data.

Some mining occurs on public lands and Nevada leads the nation with the most extensive mining program within BLM, with more than 180,000 active mining claims — 49 percent of the BLM total — 198 authorized mining plans of operations, and 282 active exploration notices, according to BLM.

The subcommittee also has jurisdiction over military land withdrawals, in which the government authorizes the use of public lands for military purposes. Her post as chair of the panel will give her oversight of any proposals pushed by the Air Force and Navy to expand facilities in Nevada.

Other aspects of the committee's purview include the U.S. Forest Service and farming and grazing in federal forests, wilderness areas, the establishment of wildlife refuges on public lands and wilderness designation on public lands.

Nevada has 70 congressionally designated wilderness areas, according to Friends of Nevada Wilderness. Those include the Desert National Wildlife Refuge in Southern Nevada and the Jarbidge Wilderness located in the Northeast.