County may expand fire tax to all residents

Minor said if the county is dropped from the plan, “we don’t have the financial resources to cover those fires and wait for reimbursement.” John Pitts, operational chief with the fire district, said the county does not “want to lose the plan. It would bankrupt the district and county. If we don’t use WFPP, we would be fighting fires with a checkbook.”

Commissioner Wilde Brough expressed concern about the high costs for fighting fires and hoped to hear in the future more on firefighting from a state or federal agency, he also said crews in the last season jumped on fires when they were smaller, keeping them from spreading out of control.

The 3.25-cent increase approved would be using pay-as-you-go money. The fire district’s current property tax rate is 26 cents for property that is not in an incorporated city.

Entities are looking at portions of the 75-cent pay-as-you-go money because the county property tax cap is $3.64, and the county is at that cap. However, the 75-cent tax expires June 30, 2022, clearing the way for portions of that amount. The overall tax bill would not go up because people are already paying the 75 cents.

The fire board tentatively approved a fire district budget with the tax hike, showing revenue of more than $4 million and expenditures of a little more than $3.71 million.

Steninger said the salaries and benefits took a “huge jump” of roughly $329,000 that reflects the costs of raises and retirement benefits. He said budget options are to raise the tax or lay off firefighters, but the district already heavily relies on volunteers.

