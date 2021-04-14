County may expand fire tax to all residents

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners are considering taxing all residents in the county to pay for Wildland Fire Protection Plan fees, but at least temporarily they will act on a recommended 3.25-cent tax increase for those living in the Elko County Fire Protection District.
“The problem is this is a fee that should be borne by all Elko County residents,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.
“I really agree with what Delmo said. It’s a state mandate,” said Commissioner Rex Steninger. “There is no reason the tax be paid only by people in the unincorporated areas.”
Commissioners decided to look at tax options that require all county property owners to pay because the Wildland Fire Protection Plan fees are costly and going up.
The fire district has agreed to pay $800,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year for the wildland plan that helps in the battle against range fires, but the district only agreed to pay $600,000 for the current fiscal year. The Nevada Division of Forestry has asked for $1.2 million each of the last few years.
Elko County countered for the current fiscal year with the $600,000 amount saying it was all it could afford, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic. The county also fended off the higher rate in earlier years.
Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said one option for covering higher fees is for the county to form a special district so the cities in the county can help pay for the Wildland Fire Protection Plan. The countywide tax could use a portion of pay-as-you-go money freed when the Elko County School District’s 75-cent fund was defeated.
Cash Minor, the assistant county manager and chief financial officer, said “five cents would get a million dollars as it stands today.” Six cents would bring in $1.2 million.
Commissioners at their April 8 meeting directed staff to check into options for covering the fees in the future, and at their fire board meeting the same day approved a tentative budget that includes the 3.25-cent hike to cover WFPP fees for the new fiscal year.
Without the tax hike, the district would have only a 1.39% ending fund balance at the $800,000 fee, “which is something we can’t have,” Minor said. The tax hike would provide an ending fund balance of 9.79%, while the state’s recommendation is 16.67%.
“We didn’t really feel we had a choice but to go with this tax increase,” Minor said. “We have to raise that for at least one year, and we are going to look at options to pay for this outside this fire district, so that would be a big change in composition of the first district when you look at the budget process.”
That change could mean the 3.25-cent tax increase might be reduced in the future if all taxpayers in the cities and county are paying the fire protection fee. Minor said fire district costs would significantly drop without having the fee to cover.
Basically, the Wildland Fire Protection Plan is an insurance policy that covers costs of fighting big fires. The Nevada Division of Forestry in turns bills the federal government.
Minor said if the county is dropped from the plan, “we don’t have the financial resources to cover those fires and wait for reimbursement.” John Pitts, operational chief with the fire district, said the county does not “want to lose the plan. It would bankrupt the district and county. If we don’t use WFPP, we would be fighting fires with a checkbook.”
Commissioner Wilde Brough expressed concern about the high costs for fighting fires and hoped to hear in the future more on firefighting from a state or federal agency, he also said crews in the last season jumped on fires when they were smaller, keeping them from spreading out of control.
The 3.25-cent increase approved would be using pay-as-you-go money. The fire district’s current property tax rate is 26 cents for property that is not in an incorporated city.
Entities are looking at portions of the 75-cent pay-as-you-go money because the county property tax cap is $3.64, and the county is at that cap. However, the 75-cent tax expires June 30, 2022, clearing the way for portions of that amount. The overall tax bill would not go up because people are already paying the 75 cents.
The fire board tentatively approved a fire district budget with the tax hike, showing revenue of more than $4 million and expenditures of a little more than $3.71 million.
Steninger said the salaries and benefits took a “huge jump” of roughly $329,000 that reflects the costs of raises and retirement benefits. He said budget options are to raise the tax or lay off firefighters, but the district already heavily relies on volunteers.