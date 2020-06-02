Crapo staffer told FBI the senator gave permission for $250K campaign investment into get-rich-quick scheme

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Newly released FBI documents say that U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo’s campaign told the FBI that the senator “was aware of and approved” the investment of a quarter-million dollars of his campaign donors’ funds into a risky get-rich-quick scheme “at the time of the transaction” in 2008, in which the money disappeared.

Crapo has said repeatedly since 2013 — when the news broke of the 2008 loss of $250,000 of his campaign funds in the scheme — that he knew nothing about it until late 2010, after the money was gone.

“Is he lying, or was his staffer lying to the FBI?” asked Daniel Stevens, executive director of the Campaign for Accountability, which obtained the FBI documents under the federal Freedom of Information Act. “It is a crime to lie to the FBI.”

Asked for comment, Crapo on Monday provided this statement from Stephen Ryan, a Washington, D.C., attorney who represents both the senator and his campaign: “While Senator Crapo had discussed overall investment strategy with his then-campaign manager, he did not have knowledge of nor give permission for the loan in question. It was only months later as his then-campaign manager prepared to leave the campaign employ that the individual acknowledged to the Senator the nature of the loan and what had happened.”