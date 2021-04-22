Divided over 30 x 30

“It’s another taking. Nothing about it is fair,” he said.

The 30 x 30 resolution approved by the Nevada Assembly on April 9 urging conservation of 30% of Nevada’s lands and waters by the year 2030, and the Nevada Conservation League stated that this resolution was in response to scientific recommendations to address the “current extinction, climate and biodiversity crisis.”

According to the Nevada Legislature’s website, the joint resolution passed with 26 in favor and 16 voting against it, and the resolution is now in the Senate Committee on Natural Resources.

The sponsor of AJR 3, Assemblywoman Cecelia Gonzalez, said the resolution is a “brilliant opportunity to help reverse the destruction of wildlife and confront the climate crisis that we face in Nevada in a manner that urges cross-government collaboration and includes and respects indigenous voices and conservation efforts.”

The Nevada Conservation League also stated that government leaders and the public support the 30 x 30, including 70 mayors from across the country. West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona is one of them, according to the league, which also stated that a recent poll by Colorado College showed 82% of Nevadans support the 30 x30 national goal.