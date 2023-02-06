CARSON CITY – In its first full month of operation in January, a new automated chat feature on the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website assisted more than 90,000 customers with basic DMV information. The DMV chatbot, available in English and Spanish, is one of the first visible results of the DMV’s Department Transformation Effort.

“The chatbot is easy to use and has the potential to divert up to 30 percent of phone calls made to the Department,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “It’s among the first of many major improvements to come. Within the next few years, nearly all DMV transactions will become available online.”

The Department Transformation Effort, a four-year project to overhaul the agency and its IT infrastructure, is moving ahead rapidly with several other new conveniences in addition to the chatbot:

• Customers waiting for a driver’s license or ID card can now check the card’s production and mailing status through their MyDMV account

• The DMV launched a pilot program February 1 to enable auto dealers to submit vehicle title paperwork online

• We have just begun research to bring state-of-the-art technology to our call center

• A new case management system for the Compliance Enforcement Division will launch in March. Customers will be able to submit complaints against auto dealers or other DMV licensees online.

The chatbot is built on the Salesforce customer relationship platform using Salesforce’s “Einstein” artificial intelligence. It will continue to improve over time with guidance and content enhancement from DMV staff. Salesforce is the centerpiece of DTE and is a proven platform used by thousands of businesses worldwide.

“Transactions such as applying for an original driver’s license online are more complicated and will take time to build out,” Butler added. “But we have six teams working simultaneously to bring a host of new services to Nevadans within just a couple of years.”

See dmv.nv.gov/dmvfuture for more information.