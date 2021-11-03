Elko Band Council holds election

ELKO -- Newly elected members of the Elko Band Council were sworn in this week at the Elko Band administration offices, according to Laura Piffero, former co-chair of the Western Shoshone Steering committee.

“Their three-year term holds much work for them to do,” she said. “But tribal members both near and far are looking forward to a new vision for our tribe.”

The Elko Colony is located on 192 noncontiguous acres adjacent to the city of Elko.

According to information on their website, the tribe operates a community center as well as a smoke shop and convenience store within the reservation. A cannabis dispensary opened on the colony in April 2020.

The Elko Band is one of four comprising the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians.

Council members serve three-year terms. Candidates must belong to the Te-Moak Tribe, be at least 21, have at least one-fourth Shoshone blood, and have lived on the reservation for one year.

The council governs the colony, contracting with county, municipal and federal agencies to provide social services and economic development programs. The Elko Band also elects two representatives to serve on the Te-Moak Council and the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada.

