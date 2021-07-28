Elko City Council seeks candidates for Hance’s seat

Keener said the community could depend on him, and “it’s just a huge loss.”

“We’re going to miss him and all he’s done for us,” Councilman Chip Stone said at the meeting. Councilman Clair Morris said Hance “always worked for worthy causes,” such as Ducks Unlimited.

City Manager Curtis Calder said Hance had been on the Central Dispatch Administration Authority and because of his technical expertise was able to keep the dispatch center operational multiple times, and “we will miss him in that capacity, as well.”

Hance also was involved with the county’s Enhanced 911 board and was a “sounding board” for the city’s information technology department, Calder said at the council meeting.

“He did it on the down low. He was not in it for the atta boys. He was a very busy guy,” he said.

Fire Chief Matt Griego said during reports that “Hance will be greatly missed.”

The city requires that any council applicant be a bona fide resident of the city for two years, be a qualified voter within the city, and be eligible to hold office in Nevada.

The council also agreed at the July 27 meeting that it would use questions for interviewing candidates that had been used in 2013.