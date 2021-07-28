Elko City Council seeks candidates for Hance’s seat

ELKO – Those interested in being appointed to the unexpired term of the late Councilman Bill Hance have only until Aug. 4 to apply because city code requires the Elko City Council to fill the seat within 30 days of his July 14 death.
“We’re on a pretty tight timeline,” City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said.
The council on July 27 approved accepting resumes, certificates of residency and letters of intent for the remainder of Hance’s term. Applications must be turned into the clerk’s office at Elko City Hall by 5 p.m. next Wednesday.
Wooldridge said she would put the details on the city’s website and Facebook page and begin advertising to fill the vacancy on July 30. The council will select a new council member at its Aug. 10 meeting.
She said on Wednesday that Hance’s seat will be up for re-election in 2022, and the appointee will serve through Jan. 3, 2023.
Hance, 55, who was elected to the council in November 2018, died of COVID-19 while at a lodge in Lowman, Idaho. He owned Ruby Mountain Lock & Safe and had been a longtime employee of the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Mayor Reece Keener said he reached out to Councilwoman Mandy Simons who was absent from the July 27 meeting. He reported she said she appreciated Hance’s insightfulness.
Keener said the community could depend on him, and “it’s just a huge loss.”
“We’re going to miss him and all he’s done for us,” Councilman Chip Stone said at the meeting. Councilman Clair Morris said Hance “always worked for worthy causes,” such as Ducks Unlimited.
City Manager Curtis Calder said Hance had been on the Central Dispatch Administration Authority and because of his technical expertise was able to keep the dispatch center operational multiple times, and “we will miss him in that capacity, as well.”
Hance also was involved with the county’s Enhanced 911 board and was a “sounding board” for the city’s information technology department, Calder said at the council meeting.
“He did it on the down low. He was not in it for the atta boys. He was a very busy guy,” he said.
Fire Chief Matt Griego said during reports that “Hance will be greatly missed.”
The city requires that any council applicant be a bona fide resident of the city for two years, be a qualified voter within the city, and be eligible to hold office in Nevada.
The council also agreed at the July 27 meeting that it would use questions for interviewing candidates that had been used in 2013.
Those questions include whether the candidate can dedicate time to participate in all meetings, workshops, and events and whether there are constraints that would limit participation, as well as what special qualities, talents or interests the candidate can bring to the council and how that would benefit the city.
The council also will ask whether the potential council member will make decisions and vote according to his or her conscience or based on popular opinion, and how would he or she determine popular opinion.
In addition, those interviewed will be asked what they see as the most pressing issue facing the City of Elko and their recommendations for solving the issue, and they will be asked to provide an overview of their community involvement and how that may benefit them as a council member.