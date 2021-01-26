Ellison, Wheeler part of new 'Freedom Caucus'

CARSON CITY — Six members of the Nevada Assembly have announced the formation of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus, a coalition “committed to advancing the cause of limited government and constitutional principles.”

Modeled after the national House Freedom Caucus, the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus said its members’ approach to public policy is rooted in the founding ideals of the United States as well as the State of Nevada.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus will operate as a group within the Republican Assembly Caucus, with the goal of supplementing the Republican Caucus’ efforts. Admission to the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus is by invitation only.

“The creation of the Nevada Legislative Freedom Caucus represents an important step in the fight to promote legislation and policies that embrace the values of constitutional conservatism,” said Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, chairman. “We look forward to working as allies with our fellow members of the Republican Assembly Caucus to implement policy reforms that will make Nevada a better place to work, live, raise a family, and do business.”

Besides Wheeler, founding members are Assemblyman John Ellison, Dist. 33; Jill Dickman, Dist. 31; Richard McArthur, Dist. 4; PK O’Neill, Dist. 40; and Andy Matthews, Dist. 37.

McArthur’s northwest Las Vegas seat was one of four flipped to the Republican side in the 2020 election, stripping Democrats of their supermajority in the Assembly.

Love 0 Funny 6 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1