SPARKS – The Nevada Department of Agriculture has announced Doug Farris as the new Deputy Director for the department. Farris previously served as the Division of Animal Industry Administrator from 2017 and has been serving as interim Deputy Director since March of 2023.

“I am happy to have Doug continue his service to the state of Nevada and NDA in this new capacity,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea. “His six years of experience leading the Division of Animal Industry will be a great asset to this role.”

Deputy Director Farris attended Lassen Community College to study agricultural business and was also a co-owner/operator of Farris Cattle Company. Doug previously worked for Lyon County and then became a State Trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol in 2009. He joined the NDA as the Division of Animal Industry Administrator in 2017 where he oversaw the Law Enforcement Unit, Livestock Inspection, Veterinary Medical Services, Dairy/Food Safety, Predatory Animal and Rodent Control, and Commercial Feed programs.

“I am confident that the six years of experience Doug gained as the Animal Industry Administrator will propel him into a successful future as the Deputy Director,” said Director Goicoechea.