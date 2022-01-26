GOED names director of Rural Economic and Community Development

CARSON CITY – Shari Davis has been appointed Director of Rural Economic and Community Development at the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“Shari hails from Rural Nevada and brings a depth of experience to this position,” said Michael Brown, GOED Executive Director. “Having spent much of my career in Rural Nevada, I know there are tremendous economic opportunities outside of our urban areas that we have only begun to tap into. I’m confident Shari will continue GOED’s mission of partnering with our communities throughout the state.”

Davis, who grew up in Tonopah, was previously the Rural Programs Manager for the Nevada Division of Tourism where she administered the Projects Relating to Tourism capital improvement grant program, Rural Marketing grant program and was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the new Destination Development program. In three years as the Rural Programs Manager, Davis reviewed more than 900 applications and awarded nearly $7 million in grant funds to municipalities and nonprofit organizations. Davis earned a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“At its heart, my position is about building and maintaining relationships, and helping our communities to determine goals and work towards them – engaging all stakeholders and encouraging them to row in the same direction,” Davis said. “Rural Nevada comes with some incredible opportunities and some daunting challenges, and the more we can all work together the more successful we will be. I look forward to strengthening the partnerships between our rural communities and the various state, federal and local agencies and organizations that can help us reach our goal of building prosperity and enhancing quality of life in rural Nevada.”

In addition to managing rural economic development, community prosperity and inclusion, the Director works closely with the rural Regional Development Authorities, GOED industry specialists, industry, and state and federal partners. The position oversees the Community Development Block Grant and Nevada Main Street Programs and is also integrally involved in the State Small Business Credit Initiative – Collateral Support Program, the Nevada Opportunity Fund, and industry outreach.

