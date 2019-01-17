State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said Thursday the new Nevada governor’s State of the State address on Wednesday “was a great political speech. He promised something for everyone,” but the senator had questions about how to pay for the proposals.
Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak “said no new taxes, and we will hold him to that.”
The Senate Republican Caucus issued a statement that it would support Sisolak’s position against raising taxes, stating that Senate Republicans “agree that we can increase education funding and provide greater access to health care, while keeping taxes at current levels.”
Ellison said on Thursday that he had questions about how the state could afford Sisolak’s proposals, but he said former Gov. Brian Sandoval’s ending fund balance of $425 million was $226 million over the 5 percent required “so that is something to work with.”
Ellison said he was in a meeting Thursday in Carson City going over the governor’s budget with Sandoval’s former chief of staff, Michael Willden.
Although the Legislature doesn’t go into session until Feb. 4, Goicoechea said he will start work next Tuesday in Carson City as a member of the Senate Finance Committee to “crunch some numbers.”
Sisolak released his budget Thursday calling for roughly $26 billion in spending over the next two years.
Background checks
Both Goicoechea and Ellison said they expect that Sisolak’s gun-control efforts won’t go over well in rural Nevada. Goicoechea said extensive background checks that would include individuals selling to other individuals are too much.
“My constituents won’t go for this,” he said.
Ellison said “we’re getting calls by the ton” on gun control and Second Amendment rights, and “we will fight as much as we can.”
Sisolak said in his speech he is working with the Nevada Legislature to find a way to enforce Nevada’s 2016 background-check law that Sandoval termed flawed and not possible to enforce, according to The Associated Press.
The governor also said he wants to ban bump stocks on weapons, which allow guns to fire like a fully automatic weapon. The mass shooter in Las Vegas used a bump stock.
Raising wages
Goicoechea said another concern is on a proposed change to the prevailing wage regulations that would drop the figure from $350,000 to $100,000 as the point when public construction projects must adhere to the prevailing wage for workers.
“You can barely do plans for $100,000,” he said.
Ellison said he is worried about raising minimum wages because that would especially hurt small businesses. Sisolak is his speech proposed raising the minimum wage that is now $7.25, but he didn’t say how much he wanted it to be raised.
“It’s coming, but it is a bad deal. I am talking small businesses,” Ellison said.
Voter registration
A proposal coming from Sisolak for same-day voter registration also worries Goicoechea, who quipped that without tight restrictions someone could cast a ballot six times.
Sisolak’s new budget seeks $95,000 to implement an automatic voter registration law that voters passed in November. It automatically registers eligible people to vote when they apply for a driver’s license or state ID card.
Goicoechea also said a proposal to allow collective bargaining for state employees could be costly for Nevada.
“I don’t see where the dollars will come from,” Goicoechea said.
“We’ll get through this, and we will have a budget in the end,” he said on a more optimistic note.
Ellison, who is in the Assembly Republican Caucus leadership, said he still doesn’t favor Sisolak’s proposal to “open up recreational marijuana sales even more,” although the revenues coming into the state from marijuana sales are “unbelievable.”
He said most people support medical marijuana sales, but he has concerns about recreational sales.
Sisolak said he wanted to grow and manage the marijuana industry strictly and fairly and to create a new Cannabis Compliance Board to regulate marijuana dispensaries the way the state’s Gaming Commission regulates casinos, according to The Associated Press.
