Good government finalists named

Finalists for the 25th Annual Cashman Good Government Award have been announced, and the winner will be announced at the Nevada Taxpayers Association’s Biennial Legislative Dinner in Carson City, however, none of the finalists are from Elko County this year.

Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne was a finalist last year for the award that recognizes those in government service, and Elko attorney and Nevada Taxpayers Association member Sharon Byram said she hopes there will be interest in nominations for next year.

The six finalists for this year’s award included the Boulder and Henderson fire departments, the Community Services Department for Douglas County, the Truancy Prevention Outreach Program in Clark County, Nevada State College, and the director’s office of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The members of the selection committee met as a panel after individually examining each entry, and individual scores were compiled into a composite score sheet then reviewed the committee, according to the announcement.

Cindy Creighton, president of the Nevada Taxpayers Association, said nominations for the 26th annual awards will open in September. The association’s website is www.nevadataxpayers.org.