GOP candidate Nohra meets with Elko residents

ELKO – Nevada’s governor should educate but not mandate public health measures in the event of another major surge in the coronavirus pandemic, according to Republican candidate Guy Nohra of Reno.

That’s what he would do if elected, he told the Elko Daily Free Press following his first Elko town hall and prior to attending this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner.

Nohra said one of the main reasons he is running for governor is his frustration with how Gov. Steve Sisolak handled the pandemic.

A co-founder of Alta Partners -- a venture capital firm specializing in biotech innovation -- Nohra said most of the studies he read on the COVID-19 pandemic indicated face masks would not prevent transmission of the virus. “Masks are theater; they make us feel better but they don’t protect.”

After the initial lockdown, data started coming in about who was most vulnerable to the virus. At that point he would have conducted a cost-benefit analysis to determine the best course of action. “Things would have been loosened earlier, and for the right reasons,” he said. Instead, Nevada “just copied California.”

The public should be informed about what vaccines are available and how well each works, but no one should be required to receive one, he said.

Nohra’s main issues of concern in Nevada – such as education and the economy – are similar to many other candidates, but he said his approach would be different.

“I think we should supplement the gaming industry with, maybe, e-gaming,” he said.

He also recognizes the importance of mining.

“With a business background like mine, I am a very strong proponent of mining in our state,” he said.

Instead of putting a 5% tax on mining last year he would have given the industry “more R&D credits so they can create more jobs, more mining, and help us as a country” instead of relying on other countries for minerals.

Technology would also be part of his approach to water resource issues. Israeli technology to distill water from the air could work in Nevada’s high desert, he said.

Nohra said he is proud of the fact that he brings no previous political experience into the race for governor. He is hoping voters will see the need to try someone with new ideas as he and 15 other Republican candidates compete in the Nevada primary on June 14.

