Governor signs bills

CARSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law Friday a measure allowing courts to slow down the rental eviction process to allow landlords and tenants to try to work out a resolution.

The measure was passed by lawmakers in an emergency special session that wrapped up this week addressing problems related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and criminal justice reform.

The new law allows courts to grant 30-day stays on evictions to facilitate alternative dispute resolutions for landlords and tenants, such as third-party mediation and prevent the courts from being overburdened.

It comes as an estimated 118,000 to 142,000 households could face eviction once a statewide moratorium expires Sept. 1.

Sisolak also signed into law two measures to address laws governing police conduct in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died after an officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that he signed a bill that bans the use of chokeholds and calls for police to intervene and report fellow officers if they observe unjustified uses of force. The law guarantees that people witnessing an arrest or police interaction have the right to record it.

The Democratic governor also signed a measure that partially repealed a 2019 law that protects police officers accused of misconduct. The new measure removes previous restrictions on the use of officer testimony in civil cases and limiting officers’ ability to review evidence against them before testifying in departmental misconduct investigations.

