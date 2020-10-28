Governor warns of potential 'trade-offs' as virus cases rise

ELKO — Nevada’s coronavirus response team reported Wednesday that the state may be faced with rationing care if public health measures don’t prevent a spike in hospitalizations.
“The pandemic has been framed as a false choice: shut it all down or do nothing – but we know that’s not the case,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “… But to avoid trade-offs and tough decisions in the future, we must all take mitigation measures seriously. This is the only way to balance the health and safety of Nevadans with the need to protect our economy, keep people employed, provide an education to our kids, and more.”
Sisolak and his team leaders displayed graphics, including one showing high case numbers in northeastern and eastern Nevada.
Elko County has been in the “red zone” for the past two weeks, with test positivity currently above 10%. The number of cases per 100,000 people have climbed from about 180 a month ago to more than 500.
White Pine County has seen cases rise by about 33% over the past two weeks, and Lincoln County is in the 250-300 range per 100,000 after seeing zero cases in the prior four-week period.
Lander County has reported virtually as many cases per 100,000 as Elko County over the past week. Neighboring Eureka County has reported zero cases over the past month, after being in the 150-250 range in early September.
According to the Nevada Hospital Association, about three-quarters of hospital beds in the state are in use. COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said the state could soon need to implement “crisis standards.”
“That means hospitals rationing their resources and making evaluations of patients who have a better chance of survival,” he said Wednesday. “Crisis standards of care means gurneys in hallways; it means zero visitors for loved ones; it means nurses and professionals, struggling to find enough PPE to use.”
Cage explained that rising case numbers are generally followed by rising hospitalizations, then rising deaths.
Elko County saw four deaths in the early months of the pandemic, and has reported 10 more since the beginning of September.
According to the most recent report available, Elko County has 186 active cases compared with 50 at the end of September.
