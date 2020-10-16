Governor's staff returns to work after virus quarantines

RENO (AP) — All staff members who came in contact with a colleague in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office who tested positive for COVID-19 have completed quarantines and returned to work, aides to the governor said Thursday.

None of the other staffers tested positive during the quarantines that began about two weeks ago. All received a negative test result before returning to the office in Carson City, Sisolak’s office said.

“Despite having a confirmed positive case in the office, further spread was prevented thanks to face coverings being worn at all times, regular hand washing, and physical distancing,” Sisolak said.

“Our positive case is proof that we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but a prevention of further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work,” he said.

Caleb Cage, Nevada’s pandemic response director, has said he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Democratic governor’s office hasn’t identified the person on Sisolak’s staff who tested positive on Oct. 6 after developing symptoms the previous weekend and was last in the Capitol office on Oct. 2.