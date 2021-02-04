Grazing fees stay same for 2021

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The federal grazing fee for 2021 remains the same at $1.35 per animal unit month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM reported that the $1.35 per AUM applies to lands managed by the BLM and lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, which is per head month (HM).

An AUM or HM — treated as equivalent measures for fee purposes — is the use of public lands by one cow and her calf, one horse, or five sheep or goats for a month. The newly calculated grazing fee was determined by a congressional formula and takes effect March 1, 2021.

The fee will apply to nearly 18,000 grazing permits and leases administered by the BLM and nearly 6,250 permits administered by the Forest Service.

The formula used for calculating the grazing fee was established by Congress in the 1978 Public Rangelands Improvement Act and has remained in use under a 1986 presidential Executive Order. Under that order, the grazing fee cannot fall below $1.35 per AUM/HM, and any increase or decrease cannot exceed 25 percent of the previous year’s level.