In hostile workplace memo, Chancellor Melody Rose details incidents that made her feel ‘undermined’ by two regents

Rose described UNR’s acquisition of SNU as “a shocking series of secret decisions and abuses of power that ultimately undermined my authority … with the UNR leadership and the board as a whole.”

In her timeline of events, Rose said she was told by Sandoval about the possibility of the acquisition on June 7. By the week of June 30th, however, Rose alleges that McAdoo and Carter sought to withhold information surrounding the deal from both Rose and NSHE Chief General Counsel Joe Reynolds on the advice of a former regent, Rick Trachok, who was representing SNU.

Rose further alleges that Trachok told McAdoo and Carter to withhold information because both she and Reynolds had become “obstructionist,” and that would “slow things down” — both allegations Rose denies. Instead, she says her efforts to obtain information about the deal before its public release came as “due diligence to serve our regents in their role as fiduciary.”

Trachok did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

On July 7, UNR officially announced the possibility of the deal in a press release, which came as a surprise to Rose, all other NSHE presidents and members of the cabinet.