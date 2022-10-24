Independent American Party opposes Question 3

ELKO – The Independent American Party is opposing Nevada ballot Question No. 3, which calls for open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

“In Nevada minor parties choose their candidates at their State Convention, which serves as their primary. Then their candidates go directly to the General Election. Question 3, if it passes, will dump all candidates from the Republican and Democrat parties, third parties and no party preference into one Jungle Primary,” stated Janine Hansen, State Chairman of the Independent American Party.

“This will devastate minor party candidates as it has in California and eliminate them from the general election process,” she said. “If Question 3 passes, no party will have the opportunity in a party primary to determine who will represent them and promote their values. This undermines our democratic republic which flourishes in a system where party advocates promote the free flow of ideas.”

Elko County Commissioners are also opposing the initiative, as well as two other questions on the ballot this fall.

Hansen said Question 3 would allow candidates to “hijack” party identities.

“Question 3 will require this statement, ‘A candidate’s (party) preference does not imply that the candidate is nominated or endorsed by the party, or that the party approves of or associates with that candidate.’ In other words, a candidate can hijack the name of a party because he thinks he will have a better chance of winning the election, even if he does not believe in the platform of the party,” she said.

Hansen said if nonpartisan voters want to participate in the primary they should join a party and participate in the primary with that party.

“Proponents have lied to the public telling them that Question 3, Jungle Primaries, will help third parties. The Independent American Party rejects that erroneous idea. We believe that Question 3 will demolish our party and our opportunity to participate in a meaningful way in the election process. We encourage all voters to Vote no on Question 3,” Hansen said.