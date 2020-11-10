Judge issues major separation of powers ruling in DUI case brought by Clark County prosecutor, state senator

A Clark County District Court judge has issued a potentially major ruling finding that a lawmaker employed as a prosecutor with the district attorney’s office violated the state’s constitutional separation of power provision.

In an order published on Monday, Judge Richard Scotti overturned a Henderson woman’s 2018 drunken-driving conviction on the grounds that one of the prosecutors — Melanie Schieble — is an elected state senator and, thus, cannot legally enforce or execute “powers that fall within the executive branch of the government of the State of Nevada.”

“One who serves in the legislative branch in making the law must not and cannot simultaneously serve in the executive branch as a prosecutor of the State laws,” Scotti wrote in the order. “This Court finds that it is a violation of procedural due process of nearly the highest order for a person to be tried and convicted by a public official who (is) in charge of both writing and enforcing the law.”

The decision is almost certainly headed on appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court, but Scotti’s order is a victory for libertarians and other groups who in past years have argued that employees of other government branches or agencies should not be allowed to serve in the part-time Legislature.