Las Vegas, Elko residents to compete for Regents seat

ELKO – The top vote-getter in the race for Nevada’s traditionally “rural” Board of Regents seat is from Las Vegas.

Michelee “Shelly” Crawford received 24.56% of the vote, followed by John Patrick Rice of Elko with 21.22%. They will both be on the ballot in November and the winner will replace Cathy McAdoo of Elko at the end of the year.

Since McAdoo was elected six years ago, the borders of District 8 have been redrawn to include a chunk of Las Vegas along with more than half of the geographical area of Nevada.

Crawford is the principal of an elementary school in Las Vegas and an Air National Guard officer. She said she wrote the nonpartisan Senate Bill 352 to help create educational opportunities, and worked on the $6 billion American Recovery Act to provide broadband internet to rural communities.

Rice has taught fine arts, humanities and communications at Great Basin College, where he served multiple terms as Faculty Senate Chair. He also served as the chair of the Nevada System of Higher Education Council of Senate Chairs, representing more than 5,000 members of the NSHE faculty.

Rice said while the district is now made up of roughly half Las Vegas residents, he believes it is important to maintain a rural voice on the Board of Regents.

“What I think distinguishes us is I’m from rural Nevada and have 30 years of experience in higher education,” he said. “We are at risk of losing our rural representation for at least the next decade” as a result of redistricting. “This race is very important for rural Nevadans.”

Crawford said she realizes there are concerns that deal exclusively with rural Nevadans, such as adequate funding for infrastructure to provide higher education. Her daughter is enrolled in Great Basin College and Truckee Meadows.

Rice also realizes the importance of Las Vegas, and did much of his campaigning in that part of the state. Crawford said she visited rural counties but has not campaigned in person in Elko – something she plans to do twice before the General Election.

Crawford said she got interested in running for the Regents position after working with the Nevada System of Higher Education on Senate Bill 352, and finding that she could help bring diverse viewpoints together to achieve a common goal.

“My entire why of my life is to create upward mobility in society by creating quality career opportunities,” she said.

Her education includes a master’s in curriculum and instruction from UNLV, and she is scheduled to graduate from William Howard Taft University in August with a doctorate in Leadership and Education Administration.

Crawford lists endorsements from the Southern Nevada Central Labor Council; Ironworkers 416, 118, & 433; Clark County Education Association; Plumbers, Pipefitters & Service Technicians Local 525; and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Rice is also familiar with government. He served three terms on the Elko City Council and has also advised Nevada’s federal delegation on higher education issues. He has a master’s from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and Ph.D. from Capella University in Minneapolis.

He was the Chief Development Officer and the Executive Director of Great Basin College Foundation where he designed and executed capital campaigns, helping to raise more than $20 million in alternative funding for higher education in rural Nevada.

Rice listed an endorsement from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 702.

