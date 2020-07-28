Lawmakers will not be asked to get tested for COVID-19 before start of upcoming legislative session

Lawmakers will not be asked to take a COVID-19 test nor have testing made available to them prior to the start of a second special session that could convene as early as Thursday, according to multiple lawmakers and a letter from Republican legislative leaders.
Senate Republican Leader James Settelmeyer and Assembly Republican Leader Titus, in a letter sent to Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, voiced concerns that “new procedures are in the process of being implemented” that will “reverse the decision to test elected officials and staff for the COVID-19 virus.” All lawmakers, staff and reporters were asked to get tested for the virus before the last special session earlier this month.
That testing identified at least one person in the Legislative Building who was positive for COVID-19, but not until two days after the special session convened, forcing a number of individuals who had been exposed into quarantine. The identity of the individual who tested positive has not been made public.
In the letter, Settelmeyer and Titus argued that the protocols from the last special session should continue to remain in place for the upcoming session.
“It is remarkably irresponsible to convene the next special session without giving participants proper notification to be tested so they may safeguard their family members, colleagues, and the public,” they wrote. “The 32nd Special Session should not convene unless we at least follow the minimum safety protocols from the 31st Special Session.”
Settelmeyer, in an interview, said that not testing lawmakers in advance of a special session could put legislative staff, particularly those who are older or have autoimmune conditions, at risk.
“I think it’s unwise,” Settelmeyer said.
“We should follow the same protocol we had last time.”
A spokeswoman for Sisolak did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the policy change, though Settelmeyer said that Sisolak responded to him indicating that he would forward the information along to his chief of staff to have her look into the matter.
Frierson and Cannizzaro also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lawmakers have additionally raised concerns that those who may want to get tested of their own volition won’t have enough time to do so until they know when the special session will convene. Sisolak, during a Monday press conference, only said that the session could start as soon as Thursday, though he has yet to issue the official proclamation.
Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, in an email sent to Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes on Monday, requested that lawmakers and staff be given additional time between scheduled tests and when they enter the building. Tolles proposed a five-day schedule, with the start of the session happening four days after testing.
“In light of all we went through last special session due to someone receiving their positive test results after entering the legislature, I would like to request that all legislators and staff are given a longer lead time between scheduled testing and results before entering the building so we don’t run into the same situation twice,” Tolles wrote.
However, Tolles, in a text message on Tuesday, said that Erdoes told her that testing would be neither required nor offered for the upcoming special session. Part of the reason given, Tolles said, was that the tests only offer a snapshot of whether someone is positive or negative for COVID-19 at one point in time.
Erdoes did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Tolles added that she was told that people entering the building will still have their temperatures and symptoms checked by the Nevada National Guard, though the guard is only scheduled to be there until July 31.
But Republican Sen. Joe Hardy, a doctor by trade, said in an interview that he agrees with the policy change from the Legislative Counsel Bureau and that lawmakers and staff need to continue to treat everybody in a “universal precautions way” because tests only offer a brief glimpse into someone’s positive or negative status.
“Just because you’re healthy today doesn’t mean you’ll be healthy tomorrow,” Hardy said. “There’s nobody that says you can’t be tested. It’s just that we recognize that with decreased availability of testing for people who even have symptoms, it presents a problem trying to find somewhere where they can get the test.”
Hardy said that testing asymptomatic lawmakers and staff could take appointments away from people who actually need to get tested.
“Let’s pretend that 200 people in the Legislature wanted to get tested. Well, what happens to the people that weren’t in the Legislature that would’ve liked to have gotten tested?” Hardy said.
“Maybe sometimes legislators need to realize that we aren’t as special as maybe we think we are.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.