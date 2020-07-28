Lawmakers will not be asked to get tested for COVID-19 before start of upcoming legislative session

“In light of all we went through last special session due to someone receiving their positive test results after entering the legislature, I would like to request that all legislators and staff are given a longer lead time between scheduled testing and results before entering the building so we don’t run into the same situation twice,” Tolles wrote.

However, Tolles, in a text message on Tuesday, said that Erdoes told her that testing would be neither required nor offered for the upcoming special session. Part of the reason given, Tolles said, was that the tests only offer a snapshot of whether someone is positive or negative for COVID-19 at one point in time.

Erdoes did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Tolles added that she was told that people entering the building will still have their temperatures and symptoms checked by the Nevada National Guard, though the guard is only scheduled to be there until July 31.

But Republican Sen. Joe Hardy, a doctor by trade, said in an interview that he agrees with the policy change from the Legislative Counsel Bureau and that lawmakers and staff need to continue to treat everybody in a “universal precautions way” because tests only offer a brief glimpse into someone’s positive or negative status.