Legislative gun law changes inspired by October 1 have seen middling adoption over last nine months; advocates urge patience

“We'll never be able to go back and protect those who have been taken from us because of gun violence, but because of the actions that we took in Nevada we are making our communities a safer place,” the Democratic assemblywoman said in a statement after the bill was signed.

The two major provisions — expanded background checks for private party sales and “red flag” extreme risk protection orders — took effect in January.

But over the last nine months, adoption and use of the new laws has been mixed.

Public records obtained by The Nevada Independent indicate that more than 2,400 background checks on private party transactions have been conducted between the law’s effective date in January and Sept. 1. But the state Department of Public Safety — which manages the state’s background check system — only reported four issuances of “red flag” Extreme Risk Protection Orders over the last nine months.

The small number of orders — which only include approved orders and not applications or denials — may be in part attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in many state courts closing in-person operations and taking other safety precautions to limit spread of the disease.