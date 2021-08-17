Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign, accept White House post

Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall plans to resign and accept a position with the Biden administration, sources confirmed Monday afternoon.

Marshall will become the White House’s senior adviser to governors, sources said. Marshall did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Under Nevada law, the lieutenant governor’s office could remain vacant or Gov. Steve Sisolak could appoint a replacement. In 1989, when U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan took office, then-Lt. Gov. Bob Miller ascended to the governorship and the No. 2 position remained vacant.

The lieutenant governor’s post is up for election next in 2022.

Marshall previously served as a two-term state treasurer, winning races in 2006 and 2010. Prior to that, she was a senior deputy attorney general from 1997 to 2000.

Marshall’s resignation comes shortly after other key members of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s leadership team announced their departures. Last month, Chief of Staff Michelle White and Senior Advisor Scott Gilles said they were stepping down. Both indicated they would be taking some time off after a hectic year and a half helping shepherd the state through the pandemic and subsequent economic fallout.