Masks universally mandatory indoors once again in a dozen Nevada counties including Clark, Washoe, Elko starting Friday

Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in the vast majority of Nevada counties will be required to wear masks indoors in public places starting Friday, state officials announced Tuesday.

The new state mask mandate follows a Tuesday recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people should wear masks in indoor public settings when they are in areas of substantial or high transmission, which currently includes 12 of the state’s 17 counties. Though the new federal policy is only a recommendation, an emergency directive issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak in May automatically makes any guidance offered by the CDC binding in the state of Nevada.

A new emergency directive issued by Sisolak on Tuesday reiterates phrasing from the May directive — clarifying that all individuals “shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering in a manner consistent with the guidance issued by the CDC, and any subsequent guidance issued by the CDC” — while also giving counties a three-day grace period to implement the new policy.