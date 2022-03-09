Meningitis vaccine required for Nevada 12th-graders

CARSON CITY – Nevada students entering the 12th grade in 2022 will be required to have an additional vaccine in their record before school begins.

Effective July 1, students enrolled in the 12th grade throughout Nevada will be required to receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The requirement, approved by the State Board of Health as a state regulation, is for all public, private, and charter schools in Nevada. For most students this means a booster dose as they likely received a first dose of MenACWY at ages 11-12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends a single dose of MenACWY at ages 11-12 followed by a booster dose administered at 16 years of age.

"The health and safety of all Nevada students is our top priority,” said Kristy Zigenis, Program Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program. “The MenACWY vaccine will help keep our students safe. We also remind all parents to review the vaccination schedule for children and speak to a trusted health care provider if you have any questions about the recommendations.”

Students with appropriate medical conditions may receive temporary or permanent medical exemptions if authorized by their physicians. Exemptions are administered at the school district level.

