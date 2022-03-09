 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Meningitis vaccine required for Nevada 12th-graders

  • 0
Nevada Health and Human Services

CARSON CITY – Nevada students entering the 12th grade in 2022 will be required to have an additional vaccine in their record before school begins.

Effective July 1, students enrolled in the 12th grade throughout Nevada will be required to receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The requirement, approved by the State Board of Health as a state regulation, is for all public, private, and charter schools in Nevada. For most students this means a booster dose as they likely received a first dose of MenACWY at ages 11-12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends a single dose of MenACWY at ages 11-12 followed by a booster dose administered at 16 years of age.

"The health and safety of all Nevada students is our top priority,” said Kristy Zigenis, Program Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program. “The MenACWY vaccine will help keep our students safe. We also remind all parents to review the vaccination schedule for children and speak to a trusted health care provider if you have any questions about the recommendations.”

People are also reading…

Students with appropriate medical conditions may receive temporary or permanent medical exemptions if authorized by their physicians. Exemptions are administered at the school district level.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panel kills bill allowing public money for private education

A House panel on Tuesday rejected legislation backers say would improve Idaho education through competition but that opponents say would harm education by transferring more than $1 billion dollars of public money to private and religious schools.

Watch Now: Related Video

How playing an instrument can help your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News