RENO -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife has named Game Division Administrator Mike Scott as its new deputy director.

In this position Scott will provide administrative direction and supervise staff that includes six division administrators. This position also oversees the development and maintenance of division budgets and contracts, monitors federal funding levels, and ensures compliance with established rules and grant requirements, in addition to carrying out many other administrative and regulatory duties related to wildlife issues.

“With over 30 years of experience at NDOW, Mike brings an incredible combination of knowledge, history and experience to this position,” said NDOW Director Alan Jenne. “I am confident the history and diverse nature of Mike’s background will both enhance and expand the Department’s ability to benefit the state’s wildlife.”

A graduate of the University of Nevada with a degree in Wildlife Management, Scott began working for NDOW as a seasonal in the Fisheries Division in 1986. In 1989, he began his permanent full-time career at NDOW working on the Water Development Program stationed in southern Nevada to build guzzlers, structures that supply water to wildlife in remote areas.

In 1992, Scott transferred to Battle Mountain as the Water Development Biologist, and then transferred to Winnemucca in 1995. He continued in that capacity until 2000, when he became the Area Game Biologist in Lincoln County, a position he held for 15 years.

In 2014, he was promoted to the Western Region Supervising Game Biologist stationed in Reno and filled this role until his promotion to Game Division Administrator in 2020. In this role, he has led NDOW’s Game Division, which is responsible for the management, protection, research, and monitoring of wildlife classified as game mammals, upland and migratory game birds and furbearing mammals, game wildlife/depredation control and compensation, predator management, and wildlife health and disease monitoring.

“I’m truly humbled to serve the state of Nevada as NDOW’s Deputy Director,” said Scott. “I owe Director Jenne a huge debt of gratitude for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to working with my fellow NDOW employees, sportsmen’s groups, federal agencies, and the public to improve the wildlife resources of Nevada.”

Scott will assume the duties of this position immediately and the agency will begin the process of filling the Game Division Administrator position.