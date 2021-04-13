Nevada Assembly votes to abolish death penalty in historic move; bill’s future uncertain in Senate

“What I’ve said on the record in the past has not changed. Under most circumstances. I’m opposed to capital punishment. I know there have been wrongful convictions. I know there are significant costs associated with capital punishment, and more. But as also said on the record the past, there are incredibly severe situations that may warrant consideration of capital punishment. But I believe, overall, it should be sought and used less often. I was on the ground, the night, and the morning after 1 October. I was there. I talked to families whose loved ones were victims. The experiences of victims’ family members are always on my mind. Just like the majority of Nevadans, they consider this issue that weighs heavily on me, which is why I have a hard time with the idea of a complete abolishment of the death penalty. I’ll continue watching this bill. As Governor, I have responsibility to be considerate of all these factors, while I weigh any legislation that could get to my desk.”