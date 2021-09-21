Nevada expecting 150 refugees from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops and Taliban takeover

About 65,000 refugees are expected to arrive in the U.S. by the end of September, with an additional 30,000 arriving over the course of the next year. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden petitioned Congress for more than $6 billion to help resettle the Afghan refugees.

People resettling in Nevada will be categorized under one of three programs that will determine what types of benefits and resources are available to them.

Under the special immigrant visa program, visa holders are able to directly apply to the U.S. for resettlement, as opposed to waiting for referral from the United Nations. The Afghan P-2 Program extends similar benefits and resources to others who also helped the U.S. military in Afghanistan but do not qualify for a special immigrant visa because of their employment or because they did not meet a time-in-service requirement for eligibility.

The parole program grants a two-year protected status and work authorization to Afghan refugees who do not qualify for the other two programs. Those who are part of the parole program will undergo subsequent screening and vetting; once paroled by Customs and Border Patrol, they may be eligible to apply for immigration status.