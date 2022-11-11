Nevada Independent: Lombardo will win governor's race

The Nevada Independent is projecting the race for governor will be won by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated Gov. Steve Sisolak, unseating the first Democrat to win the office since 1994.
Lombardo, who previously won two terms as the top law enforcement officer in the state's most populous county, campaigned on a platform of improving the economy, education and public safety, and has promised to serve as a check on one-party rule in Carson City. For the past four years, Democrats have controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature.
Sisolak, a former Clark County Commission chairman, exits the governor’s office after having navigated the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Nevadans, and a corresponding recession that saw Nevada’s unemployment rate skyrocket to a record high before recovering.
On the campaign trail, Sisolak cast Lombardo as a threat to roll back abortion access following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. But in Nevada, a state law that protects abortion access up to 24 weeks can only be overturned by a vote of the people.
As polls consistently showed the economy as a top issue for Nevada voters, Lombardo hammered Sisolak over high inflation and his handling of the pandemic.