Nevada requires vaccine for college students

LAS VEGAS – The State Board of Health unanimously voted during an emergency meeting Friday to require NSHE students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Afterwards, Board of Regents Chair Cathy McAdoo and NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose released the following statement:

“We want to thank the Board of Regents and the many students, faculty and staff who took the time to observe and participate in today’s State Board of Health meeting. We have a shared commitment to our collective health and safety.

We also want to thank the medical and health experts on the State Board of Health for convening to discuss matters of public health for the Nevada System of Higher Education. We will faithfully move forward with implementing the new guidelines approved at today’s meeting within the suggested time frame.

As part of NSHE’s return to in-person learning, each institution is working with their local medical leaders and health districts to regularly host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus, as capacity allows, throughout the fall semester.

In the meantime, the current mask mandate remains in place as an additional form of protection for our community.

The health and wellbeing of Nevada’s public higher education community and the safe return to in person learning for NSHE’s students, faculty, and staff continues to be our highest priority.”