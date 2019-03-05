Democratic Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson is expected to resign from the Legislature on Tuesday after pleading guilty to federal charges of misappropriation of hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal use, The Nevada Independent has learned.
The sudden resignation marks a precipitous fall for Atkinson, the state’s third African-American and first openly gay Senate majority leader. A legislative mainstay, Atkinson was first elected to the Assembly in 2002 and joined the Senate after the 2012 election.
He is expected to be replaced by his assistant, Nicole Cannizzaro, who will become the first female majority leader of the upper house in Nevada history.
“The Nevada Senate Democrats are saddened and disappointed to learn of the circumstances leading to Senator Atkinson’s resignation today,” caucus’ Executive Director Cheryl Bruce said. “The charges levied against him are serious, and allege conduct that we strongly condemn. His resignation is appropriate. We trust the courts to do justice in this matter. Given what little information we currently have, we won’t be commenting on what appear to be ongoing investigations.
“Nevadans sent us here to do a job, and they expect us to fulfill those duties. Under our Caucus bylaws, Assistant Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro will assume the position of acting Leader. With less than 100 days of session remaining, our caucus will continue to focus on fighting for hardworking Nevadans.”
“I am extremely disappointed in the news that Kelvin Atkinson misappropriated campaign funds for his personal use.,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “This admitted violation of the law goes against the integrity every elected officer in the state of Nevada should uphold. By doing so, he betrayed the trust of the public, and therefore should be held accountable.
“As governor, I look forward to working with legislative leadership, including Acting Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, to ensure our state government operates with the high standards of transparency and integrity that Nevadans deserve.”
In a statement, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said: “I am unfamiliar with the details of his particular circumstances. While I’m disappointed by his actions, he appears to be taking full responsibility, as he should. Our job is to focus on passing meaningful legislation that helps all Nevadans. We cannot be distracted from doing the work that voters elected us to do.”
Atkinson was elected to the top legislative post in 2019 after serving as former Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford’s deputy in the 2017 session, and had vowed collegiality and work to improve the lives of homeless youth on his first day as leader.
“I ask that we consider our roles, not as politicians or legislators, but as parents, role models and community leaders,” he said in an opening day speech. “Consider the progress we can make as a state if we the most diverse legislature ever, can behave with dignity, respect and tolerance.”
Born in Chicago in 1969, Atkinson attended Howard University and lost his father to gun violence while in college. He came out as gay in a speech on the Senate floor in 2013, and became part of the first same-sex couple to marry in Nevada when it became legal in 2014.
Atkinson previously worked as a management analyst for Clark County. In recent years, he opened a downtown Las Vegas bar called the Urban Lounge.
The resignation leaves Democrats with a 12-8 advantage in the state Senate, though Atkinson’s seat may quickly be filled by an appointed senator. The overwhelmingly Democratic North Las Vegas district will be on the ballot in 2020.
The Clark County Commission will appoint Atkinson’s replacement, who must be a Democrat and reside within Senate District 4, which includes the Historic Westside of Las Vegas. Assembly members Will McCurdy and Dina Neal serve in the two Assembly districts inside Atkinson’s Senate district.
The news comes a little more than a year after Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow resigned his seat and pleaded guilty to misuse of campaign funds for personal use.
Republican Senate Leader James Settelmeyer, a longtime friend of Atkinson, said he was told the federal investigation stemmed from the federal inquiry into Barlow, saying he was unaware of specific details of the case but stressed that the charges should not be seen as indicative of the Legislature.
When approached by a reporter, he said, “We have to worry about the institution,” he said. “This is the exception, not the rule.”
Later, Settelmeyer added to that statement: “Senator Atkinson has violated the integrity of our elections and broken the trust of the voters and his colleagues. We hope this is an exception, but we must get all of the facts and determine how far this corruption goes. We must preserve the integrity of this institution.”
“The actions of Senate Leader Atkinson are more than troubling,” said Jim Wheeler. “Criminal behavior has no place in our legislature. I applaud the work of our law enforcement and look forward to hearing the final details of this investigation.”
