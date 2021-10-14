New online service launched for replacement Social Security cards in Nevada

The Social Security Administration introduced the expansion of online services for residents of Nevada available through its my Social Security portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, announced that residents of Nevada can use the portal for many replacement Social Security number (SSN) card requests. This will allow people to replace their SSN card from the comfort of their home or office.

“I am pleased to offer Nevada residents the safe, secure, and more convenient option for replacing their Social Security card through the my Social Security portal,” Acting Commissioner Kijakazi said.

“Nevada residents can now replace their Social Security card online, from the convenience of their home, alleviating the need to send in important identifying documents to the office.”

U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Nevada can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a my Social Security account. In addition, they must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver’s license, or state identification card in some participating states.