Pastors say directive allowing larger gatherings is a good step, but still far from their in-person ideal

“In my mind [it] was because we were on a nonprofit basis,” Brooks said. “As an organization, we were not paying taxes … And it felt like we were being discriminated against, because we didn't have the financial clout that was getting his attention.”

It was a familiar feeling for Minera, who was reminded of the discrepancy when he left his church, which is a block away from the Peppermill Casino in Reno.

“I would leave church, let's say at 7:30, after our 6 p.m. service, having 50 people inside of the church,” he said. “Yet both parking lots for the Peppermill … will be full to capacity, which means thousands upon thousands of people.”

Jason Guinasso, a Reno lawyer and associate pastor at Minera’s church, took the matter to court on behalf of plaintiff congregation Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in one of at least two Nevada lawsuits on the issue. To this day, he said he’s still unclear whether any clergy were consulted in developing the restrictions and isn’t sure what channels churches were supposed to use to communicate to the governor their recommendations.