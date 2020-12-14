Pharmacy cited for COVID-19 violation

LAS VEGAS – A pharmacy in Las Vegas was fined $2,892 last week for employees not wearing face masks.

The Division of Industrial Relations’ Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the Trinity Pharmacy at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway.

“The citation was issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives,” stated the agency. “A formal investigation was opened with the employer during which time the violations were substantiated and a notice of citation of penalty was issued.

Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 191 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March. The citations have been issued as a result of both the employer observation process as well as through the investigation of employee complaints or public referrals.

Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance, DIR officials have conducted 10,548 initial visits at business establishments finding a 91% compliance rate in northern Nevada and 88% in southern Nevada.

During the week beginning Dec. 7, officials conducted 127 initial and found compliance at 100% in the north and 83% in the south.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.

