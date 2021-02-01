Proposed state employee health insurance cuts leads to state workers pushback

Reducing barriers to access to care is at the top of the program’s priority list, Rich said, explaining that restored budget items from the prepared 12 percent cuts focused on reinstating “first dollar coverage,” or reducing deductibles or premiums that members have to pay right away.

When adding money somewhere, Rich said money will inevitably also have to be subtracted, which is what happened to the long-term disability coverage. That coverage acts as a safety net for employees who, for one reason or another, become disabled and can no longer perform their job duties. There are 117 PEBP enrollees on long-term disability.

Individuals on long-term disability will continue to receive benefits. Still, no new enrollments will be allowed under the current plan, Rich said, adding that the number of people on the long-term disability program usually fluctuates by about 20-25 people and hovers around 100 each year.

“The global perspective here is that by dedicating the dollars to medical coverage during a global pandemic, it helps everybody receive the care they need and it doesn’t create additional barriers to accessing medical services,” Rich said. “Unfortunately, yes, everything comes at a cost and … long-term disability benefits, there was relatively low utilization ... and it comes at a big cost.”