Regents approve COVID vaccine mandate for higher ed employees

The board spent more than two hours listening to public comment Thursday, with a number of faculty and staff speaking in favor of a mandate as a necessary function of a safe return to campuses in the midst of the pandemic.

Still, dozens of other commenters criticized the mandate, with concerns ranging from a lack of exceptions for natural immunity from previous COVID infections, to political or unfounded conspiracy-oriented complaints that the mandate was “pure communism” or that the COVID vaccine was an “experimental” and unproven therapy.

But even some in favor of the mandate raised concerns with its fine print. In a statement to the regents, Nevada Faculty Alliance President Kent Ervin said that, though some faculty suggestions were adopted in the final language, “we continue to believe that there should be more flexibility in the policy to account for unexpected contingencies.”

“Nevertheless, we need to move forward now,” Ervin said. “The coronavirus and its variants will not wait for a perfect policy.”

Amid concerns from some — including some regents — that the new mandate could seriously impact staffing levels already depressed by the pandemic, Chancellor Melody Rose told the board that the system does not expect “any significant employee loss.”